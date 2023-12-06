Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,047 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.