Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $494,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

