Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $501,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

