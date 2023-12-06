Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $581,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.5 %

BOH opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

