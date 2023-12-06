Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,501 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NTCT opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

