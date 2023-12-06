Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $555,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.5 %

ALSN stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

