Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.
Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $31.87.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
