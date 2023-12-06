Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,898 Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

