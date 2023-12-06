Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $499,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

