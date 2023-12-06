Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

IPAR opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

