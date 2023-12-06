Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 7,544 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

