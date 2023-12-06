Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
