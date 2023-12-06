HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.