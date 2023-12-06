Henderson High Income (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.63 Per Share

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income’s previous dividend of $2.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson High Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 157 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Henderson High Income has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 181 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of £203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Henderson High Income

In other Henderson High Income news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,977.83 ($6,287.52). 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henderson High Income Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

