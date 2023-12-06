Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:HES opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

