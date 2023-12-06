Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Holley news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parafestas Anastasios raised its position in shares of Holley by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parafestas Anastasios now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Holley by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 53.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

