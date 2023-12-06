Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.