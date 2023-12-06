HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $502.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.74 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 1.62.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
