Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.36. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $553.69.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Company Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

