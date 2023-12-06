InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.19 million.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.26. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in InMode by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,927 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMode by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,906 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 46.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InMode by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,131 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

