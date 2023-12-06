Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.90

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 22747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.75%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

