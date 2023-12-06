Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.80, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.