InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 79037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,532 shares of company stock worth $385,253 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

