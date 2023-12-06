International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

