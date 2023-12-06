Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.03% of Intuit worth $5,176,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $7,556,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.47. 127,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

