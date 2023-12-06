Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

