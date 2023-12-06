Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IVR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
