Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.77

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
