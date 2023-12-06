Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.77

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

