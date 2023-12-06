Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.77

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF



The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

