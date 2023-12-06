Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.53. 11,805,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,880,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.43. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $394.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

