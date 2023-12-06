Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPG) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select Glo Eq Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:IVPG opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a 1-year low of GBX 216 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.35 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.99.
