Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.10

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 362383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,960,000 after buying an additional 5,555,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,041 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

