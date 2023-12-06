Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 4.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $27,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 400,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,451,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,290,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 122,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,595. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $654.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.