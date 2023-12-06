Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stake Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 722.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 382,560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 663.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 371,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after buying an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 363,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 271,846 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 227,033 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,081. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.