Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $974.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

