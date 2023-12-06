InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

