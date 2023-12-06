iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.08

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.08 and last traded at $392.25, with a volume of 955052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,052,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

