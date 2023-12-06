iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 972,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 409,656 shares.The stock last traded at $20.25 and had previously closed at $20.67.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

