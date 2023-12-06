iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

