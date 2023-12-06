iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Holdings Lifted by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. American Trust owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

