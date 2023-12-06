iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the previous session’s volume of 11,840 shares.The stock last traded at $159.22 and had previously closed at $160.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $883.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.