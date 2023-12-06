iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.02

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 4106429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.