iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.19, with a volume of 986029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 716.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

