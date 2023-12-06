iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.06

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 100390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

