iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 258,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 42,992 shares.The stock last traded at $69.35 and had previously closed at $69.35.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

