iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.84

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 89178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $779.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.