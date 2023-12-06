iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.12

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 77012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

