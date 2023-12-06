iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $255.64

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $255.64 and last traded at $253.89, with a volume of 139393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.38.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 802.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

