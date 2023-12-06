Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

