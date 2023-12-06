JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.83% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

