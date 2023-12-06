Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $535.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $542.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

